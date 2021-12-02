Add.xyz (ADD) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $15,387.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

