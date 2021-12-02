Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 87.5% in November

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $57.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 285.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

ADXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

