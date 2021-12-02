Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 142400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

