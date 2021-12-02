Adecoagro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 237 call options.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

