Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.