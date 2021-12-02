ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 52,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,965. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $265.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

