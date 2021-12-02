Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $668.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,838. The stock has a market cap of $318.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.