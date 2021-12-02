Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.