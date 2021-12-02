Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Solutions and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.70 -$175.81 million N/A N/A QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.39 $23.56 million $0.23 64.43

QuinStreet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advantage Solutions and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.44%. QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.32%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -3.61% -1.63% -0.72% QuinStreet 2.07% 4.25% 2.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Advantage Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.