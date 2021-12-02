AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 868 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total value of $5,306,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $251.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.56.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.