AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.88. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

