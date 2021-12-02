AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $691,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.26% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $396,000.

NUBD opened at $25.83 on Thursday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

