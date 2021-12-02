AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,533 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $904,062,000 after buying an additional 529,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,516 shares of company stock worth $26,741,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.