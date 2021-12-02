Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.95

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.95 and last traded at C$16.16, with a volume of 66285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$975.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2692405 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

