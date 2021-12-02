Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

