Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.15. Aflac posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 155,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,863. Aflac has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $398,042. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

