AG.L (LON:AG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 655 ($8.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AG.L from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

