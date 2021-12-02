ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

