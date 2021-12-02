Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after acquiring an additional 249,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.