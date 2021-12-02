AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.