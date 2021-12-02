AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

