Air Partner (LON:AIR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.05). Approximately 85,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 176,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.54. The firm has a market cap of £51.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

