Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen downgraded Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,464. Airgain has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

