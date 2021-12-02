Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Up 34.7% in November

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKRO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKRO stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $704.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

