Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.7818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

