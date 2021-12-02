Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ALG traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.24. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,966. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $132.85 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $428,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,473,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $109,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,940,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

