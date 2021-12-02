Alan B. Levan Buys 16,688 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $501,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $611.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.87.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
