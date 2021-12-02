Alan B. Levan Buys 16,688 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $501,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $611.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

