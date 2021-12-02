Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

NYSE:CVX opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

