Albion Financial Group UT Buys 290 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

