Albion Financial Group UT Buys 850 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro stock opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

