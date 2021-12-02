Albion Financial Group UT Buys 8,748 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $150.74 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.