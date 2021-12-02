Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.18% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $150.74 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

