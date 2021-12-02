Albion Financial Group UT Has $2.37 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $236.86 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 205.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

