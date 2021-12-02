Albion Financial Group UT Sells 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $328.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

