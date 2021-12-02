Albion Financial Group UT Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $199.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

