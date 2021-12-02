Albion Financial Group UT Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $328.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

