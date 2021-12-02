Albion VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.47 (LON:AAVC)

Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AAVC opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Thursday. Albion VCT has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

About Albion VCT

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

