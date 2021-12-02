Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth $813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

