Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN traded up $22.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $624.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,650. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.35.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.