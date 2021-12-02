All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. All Sports has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $1.14 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00236686 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00086697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

