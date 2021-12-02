Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $169.19

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.19 and last traded at $171.55, with a volume of 2439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.30.
Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.63.
In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
