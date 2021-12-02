Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $169.19

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.19 and last traded at $171.55, with a volume of 2439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

