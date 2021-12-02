Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post $182.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ALGM stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 98.47.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $1,670,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,820.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,316,225 shares of company stock valued at $282,909,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.