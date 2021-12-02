ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 551.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 421,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

