Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives “Hold” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $179.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $121.97 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 57,144 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.