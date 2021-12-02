Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

