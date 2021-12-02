Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0011 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $38,387.17 and approximately $12.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,657.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.56 or 0.00996433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00262048 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00032780 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003163 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

