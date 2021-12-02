Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Up 58.9% in November

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,541,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALSMY opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

