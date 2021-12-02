Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Shares of 6,700 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Himax Technologies accounts for approximately 0.1% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 20,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,439. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

