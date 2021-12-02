Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Short Interest Up 33.0% in November

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 289,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMR. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $12,637,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,020,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II by 700.0% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II by 245.9% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 130,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATMR stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,571. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

