Altus Group (AIF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altus Group (TSE: AIF) recently:
- 11/12/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$68.00 to C$72.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$74.00.
- 11/12/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00.
- 10/28/2021 – Altus Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Altus Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.
- 10/5/2021 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Altus Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$68.00.
Altus Group stock opened at C$64.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. Altus Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$47.57 and a 12 month high of C$70.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.46.
Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
