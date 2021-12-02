Altus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $330.08 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

